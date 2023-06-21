Nicki Minaj discussed the missing submarine that failed to return from an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic on her latest Queen Radio show. In doing so, she remarked that she is keeping the crew members in her prayers.

“No one should be hopping they ass on a submarine talking ’bout they going down to the Titanic,” she said, as noted by Uproxx. She added: “I’m keeping all five passengers in my prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams. I just hope everyone stays safe.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Begins Search For Missing Vessel

A US Coast Guard vessel sits in port in Boston Harbor across from the US Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 19, 2023. A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a search-and-rescue operation, the US Coast Guard said on June 19, 2023. It was not immediately known how many people are on the vessel, operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions. “Yes, we’re searching for it,” said an official from the US Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Center in Boston. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not technically the first time that Minaj has commented on the situation. She also addressed it in a since-deleted tweet. “Praying they make it back to their families,” she said in the post. “This is so scary and should not be allowed. Like wtf? I just assumed they were marine biologists…finding out this was a ‘tourist’ ‘Titanic’ thing??????”

The coast guard has said that the submarine lost contact with its support ship just one hour and 45 minutes into the journey below. It reportedly entered the water with 96 hours’ worth of oxygen available.

Nicki Minaj’s Initial Tweet

The latest update on the situation is that the Department of Homeland Security’s National Operations Center says a Canadian aircraft detected “banging” in 30-minute intervals coming from the area where the crew disappeared. As of noon on Wednesday, those inside the vessel reportedly have less than 20 hours of oxygen left.

