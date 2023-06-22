Cardi B and Candace Owens might as well throw diss tracks at each other based on how much they’ve beefed. Moreover, for those unaware, the conservative commentator was displeased with the Bronx rapper’s support of Bernie Sanders, challenging her to a debate. Since then, the two traded shots on social media, becoming one of Cardi’s most high-profile political side quests. Of course, this caused a lot of conversation around whether rappers and celebrities like the 30-year-old should even enter the political realm in the first place. However, they appear to share a viewpoint in common, which Owens celebrated but the hitmaker dismissed.

Furthermore, it has to do with the submarine lost at sea, which houses a few billionaires among its patrons that traveled to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. After the stepson of one of these missing persons went to a blink-182 concert and replied to an OnlyFans creator, Cardi B said that this was insensitive and ridiculous posturing amid his family’s crisis. “We all know this day would come,” Candace Owens tweeted in response to her takedown. “Finally, I agree with @iamcardib and everything she said about the submarine stepson from hell.” But the “Put It On The Floor Again” MC isn’t letting bygones be bygones.

Read More: Candace Owens Threatens To Sue Cardi B

Cardi B Doubts Candace Owens’ Support

She probably thought that she would only beef with the stepson on this matter, but now Owens is in the ring. In response to her praise of her words, Cardi B replied with a GIF of a kangaroo munching, looking doubtful, resentful, or however else you want to interpret it. Clearly, a simple agreement isn’t enough to resolve their issues. Regarding the concert-goer, he claimed to have very little money, that the OnlyFans model is a friend of his and was just being cheeky, and that he went to the blink-182 show to cope.

Meanwhile, all this celebrity debacle is under tragic context, as oxygen on the lost submarine is presumed to have run out by this point. As such, hopefully people can stop making light of these situations and let these families process in peace. As for the future, we’re sure that this won’t be the last time that Cardi B and Candace Owens clash. For the latest news and updates on these opponents, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Ben Shapiro & Candace Owens After Biden Win

[via] [via]