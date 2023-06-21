Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is one of the passengers on the missing submersible vehicle that went to explore the Titanic, has fired back at Cardi B on Twitter after the rapper called him out. Szasz made headlines for attending a Blink-182 concert while his stepfather is still missing. Cardi criticized the decision during a post on social media. On Wednesday, Szasz fired back.

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes,” Cardi wrote in her initial tweet. She added that he should “be at the house, sad,” and should “be crying for me.”

The Coast Guard Continues Search For Missing Vessel

A US Coast Guard vessel sits in port in Boston Harbor across from the US Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 19, 2023. A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a search-and-rescue operation, the US Coast Guard said on June 19, 2023. “Yes, we’re searching for it,” said an official from the US Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Center in Boston. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Szasz responded: “@iamcardib What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” He added in another tweet, “Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Brian Szasz Fires Back At Cardi

⁦@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class! https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

Cardi isn’t the only rapper to speak on the missing vessel. Nicki Minaj also shared her prayers for those on board during her latest Queen Radio show. The submersible vehicle lost contact with its support ship on Sunday. It reportedly entered the water with 96 hours’ worth of oxygen available. Be on the lookout for further updates throughout the day.

