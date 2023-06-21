Meek Mill is leaning hard into conspiracy theories. Meek is known for his active presence on Twitter. The rapper has tweeted some questionable things throughout his Twitter tenure. He has been known to engage in beefs and share confounding AI-generated raps on the platform. Now, he has once again taken to the platform to express his thoughts. This time, it is regarding the missing Titanic submersible in the North Atlantic. The rapper tweeted about the situation to voice his skepticism about the actual reason the submersible is missing.

In a tweet on June 21, Meek questioned the actions of a wealthy individual onboard the craft. The rapper suggested that there must be contingency plans in place. “I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme back up plans…” Meek tweeted. He followed up his skepticism with a healthy dose of media criticism. He lambasted the media for circulating similar clips without providing substantial information. Furthermore, Meek emphasized that there are more pressing issues in the world that deserve attention.

Meek Isn’t The Only Skeptic

I can’t see a wealthy man doing this with no extreme back up plans….with your son, not saying it’s fake but the way y’all run the same clips in media not even working on the average minds anymore…all types of stuff going on in the world y’all headlining with no real info lol https://t.co/ekr2NbY3ej — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 21, 2023

Meek is not the only one who expressed skepticism about the incident. Details are scarce, but CNN’s ongoing live update provided some confirmed details about the incident. The OceanGate Expeditions vessel, named “Titan,” lost contact with its support ship while descending to the wreckage site of the Titanic on June 18. The submersible initially had 96 hours of life support. Thursday morning was considered a crucial time to locate the vessel and its occupants. That means those on board have very little time left to be found alive. The US Coast Guard redirected some of its equipment to investigate banging sounds detected during the aerial search, but no results were obtained.

In addition to Meek Mill, Cardi B also took to Twitter to speak on the situation. Hamish Harding, a British billionaire, was among the passengers on the submersible. News circulated that his stepson, Brian Szasz, attended a recent Blink-182 concert. This happened after the submersible went missing. Upon hearing this, Cardi B expressed confusion about Szasz’s attendance while his stepfather was missing. This led to a heated exchange of insults between Szasz and Cardi B. Szasz later deleted his tweets from the conversation. What do you think about Meek’s viewpoint? Is there something suspicious going on here? Let us know what you think in the comments below!