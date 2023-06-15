Sukihana has expressed her distress and the need for a break following the release of a video showing YK Osiris forcibly kissing her at The Crew League event in Atlanta. Osiris has faced widespread backlash and accusations of sexual assault as a result. Sukihana responded to the event on Twitter before eventually deleting her account. In one tweet, she shared her feelings of hurt and fear in standing up for herself. She also mentioned using alcohol as a coping mechanism to hide her sensitivity. However, the rapper mentioned that she had stopped drinking the day before and had spent the entire day crying.

Following public outcry and online discussions, YK Osiris issued a public apology to Sukihana for his actions. He took to Instagram to express his remorse, acknowledging that he misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries while attempting to be playful. Osiris emphasized his understanding of the importance of consent and expressed embarrassment over his behavior. The apology followed support for Sukihana from many individuals online, including Amber Rose. She condemned the incident as a form of sexual assault and highlighted the need to protect black women in the entertainment industry. It is unclear whether YK Osiris was able to apologize to Sukihana personally, but the impact of his behavior on her is evident.

Meek Mill’s Tone-Deaf Response To Sukihana

Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that shit down on some street shit https://t.co/f31iLgiN8r — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 15, 2023

Following YK Osiris’ apology to Sukihana, some are coming out in defense of him. Meek Mill, for example, tweeted a particularly tone-deaf statement on the matter. In the tweet, he called Osiris “a good kid” and asked Sukihana not to “do this to him.” The statement quoted a screenshot of Sukihana’s now-deleted tweet where she said that she was hurt and scared. “We don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…” Meek Mill tweeted. “I support suki… hold that sh*t down on some street sh*t.”



As one might expect, the replies to Meek Mill's statement were less than favorable. Many pointed out that he was putting the blame and responsibility on Sukihana for YK Osiris' disturbing behavior. "Don't do this to him? Sir he did this to himself," one user tweeted. "Now imagine if he had the audacity to do this on camera what is he capable off?" Others were more straightforward. "Shut the f*ck up weirdo," one said. "What the f*ck is wrong with you, you degenerate hog?" asked another. One thing is for certain: blaming the victim is never a good look.