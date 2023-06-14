Sukihana has expressed her emotional distress and the need to take a break. This comes after a video surfaced of YK Osiris forcibly kissing her at The Crew League event in Atlanta. Osiris has faced widespread condemnation for his actions online, with many accusing him of sexual assault. Now, Sukihana has deleted her Twitter account. However, The Shade Room captured some tweets she made regarding the incident before she removed them and deleted her account.

In one tweet, Sukihana stated that she felt hurt and scared to stand up for herself. She followed up with another tweet mentioning that she drinks to conceal her sensitivity. “I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive. I feel things more then the average person,” the rapper wrote. The rapper then wrote that she had stopped drinking the day prior and had been crying the entire day. Furthermore, she shared her plea to God for strength, to be of assistance to others, and to find guidance in His word. Finally, Sukihana expressed her desire to take a break and distance herself for a while. It is likely that this is the reason her account was deleted entirely. The incident that caused the outcry can be seen in the video below, but some viewers may find it disturbing. Discretion is advised.

YK Osiris Responds To The Outrage Over Behavior With Sukihana

After an online outcry that was impossible to ignore, YK Osiris has made a public apology to Sukihana for his behavior. Earlier tonight (June 14), he took to Instagram to post his feelings on the matter and try to mend things. “I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries,” Osiris said. “I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior.” He went on to say that he has the “utmost respect” for Sukihana and that it was never his intention to disrespect her.

YK Osiris’ apology comes after many stood up for Sukihana online. Amber Rose made a particularly moving post about the matter. “Are we really going to sit back and let this happen to Sukihana??? She was sexually assaulted and no one did anything!!! This is the entertainment business and she is an entertainer!!!” Rose wrote. “Using her lyrics and her persona as an excuse to physically touch her and force her without consent is absolutely disgusting. What happened to ‘protect black women’???” It is unknown if YK Osiris was able to apologize to Sukihana personally. However, his behavior clearly had a profound effect on her. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on the story.

[Via]