Plies recently took to social media to share his thoughts on resources being put into the search for the missing Titan submersible. The rapper believes that authorities should be putting the same energy into finding missing children as they did into finding the sub. “Dear America,” he began, “After Y’all Get Done Looking For The Submarine. Can Y’all Spend The Same Money & Time Looking For Some Of These Missing Kids Around America. That Would Be Great!! Thanks In Advance,” Plies wrote. Twitter users rushed to his comments section to agree with him.

Sadly, debris confirmed to be part of the Titan submersible was found today. Authorities believe the vessel underwent a “catastrophic implosion.“ All five passengers have reportedly passed away as a result of the tragic event. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on the Titan,” the White House said following the news. “They have been through a harrowing ordeal over the past few days, and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Plies’ Message To America

Various other celebs have also weighed in on the tourist expedition gone wrong, namely Cardi B. Cardi B responded to the stepson of one of the missing passengers controversially attending a Blink-182 concert amid search efforts. “People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes,” she said. “You’re supposed to be at the house, sad,” Cardi B then explained, “You are supposed to be crying for me.” The stepson, Brian Szasz, later took to his own account to clap back. He called Cardi a “pos trashy celeb,” telling her to “get some class.” He also went on to trash her music.

Meek Mill additionally shared his thoughts on the tragedy yesterday, claiming that he can’t believe the billionaires onboard didn’t have a plan B. He then claimed that the country has bigger things to worry about than the previously missing sub. Rick Ross also took to social media recently to ask some questions about the tragedy.

