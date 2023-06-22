Rick Ross is like many of our readers in the sense that they want to know more about the missing submersible that is in the Atlantic Ocean right now. Overall, the story is quite shocking. Essentially, some billionaires paid $250K so that they could explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Although this is extremely dangerous, they did it anyway. Earlier in the week, the submersible completely lost contact with the outside world. This has subsequently led to a massive rescue mission that has yet to show any success.

In fact, this morning, the oxygen for these men completely ran out. No matter what, it seems obvious that they are dead. However, no one knows if their submersible imploded or if it simply got lost and the passengers suffocated. That being said, Rick Ross is curious about some of the elements at play here. For instance, he took to social media where he had a question about the whole thing. As you will see, he is curious about the lack of fail-safes for this expedition.

Rick Ross Speaks

Rick Ross noted that he feels bad for all of the parties involved. Additionally, he had a question about the tracking systems in place. In his eyes, it makes no sense that the submersible wasn’t attached to some sort of rope. That way, they could have pulled it out of the ocean after it lost contact. Although this may seem like a good idea, that would require a whole lot of rope. Additionally, there would need to be a massive rig to help pull that much rope and a submersible out of the water.

Unfortunately, it is too late to come up with solutions. All signs point to the men on board being dead. Hopefully, we are able to find out what truly happened. Let us know what you think of the situation, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the world.

