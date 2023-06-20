On Monday, which was coincidentally Juneteenth, rapper Rick Ross broke out the big guns and gifted a Georgia health clinic $30,000.00 to make sure their lights stayed on. The Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic almost ran out of funds. However, with this influx of cash, they can keep things running. Seeing as Ross’s father didn’t have access to health care when he was alive, the rapper was intrinsically motivated to help out a southern health facility.

Fayette C.A.R.E. had a donation goal of $50k and was at roughly $19k before Ross stepped in. His additional $30k covered the difference and now people in Fayetteville, GA, ages 18 and over can access free care at the clinic without the staff worrying about the future. Rick Ross has done something like this in the past; back in 2020, he and Habitat for Humanity built a home for a Fayette, GA, veteran. He considers the communities of rural Georgia to be family and friends.

Read more: Rick Ross Announces The Winners Of His Car Show

What’s Next For Rick Ross?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 04: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded at Toyota Center on February 04, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The 47-year-old rapper is busier than ever. Despite previous medical emergencies, drive-by shootings, and legal issues, Rick Ross is looking to the future with a political eye. He plans to run in 2024 for mayor of Fayetteville, GA, where he has a home and resides for most of the year. He also owns several Wingstop locations, considering his zest for lemon pepper chicken wings. And in April of this year, he offered Don Lemon a job after he got canned from CNN. Ross told Lemon, “For some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings. So man, just send over your résumé.”

As for music, Ross is in his featuring days. He’ll provide the odd verse or two to his best pals, like Drake, but is otherwise content with letting his track record speak for itself. He recently had a guest appearance on the FX show Dave with fellow rapper Lil Dicky, and he’s doing fun events like his Rick Ross Car Show and the upcoming Rick Ross Pool Party on July 2nd. The head honcho of Maybach Music is having fun and making a difference, all at the same time.

Read more: Rick Ross Supports Kendrick Perkins’ “Ja Morant To Miami” Take

[Via]