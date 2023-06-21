Since this past Sunday, an OceanGate Expeditions submersible that was going to visit the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean is missing. Five people are on board the vessel. The sub has only a few days’ worth of oxygen. Now details of the submersible’s design are coming to light. It’s safe to say that much of the infrastructure was never up to certain standards. One odd bit is they use a Logitech F710 wireless PC game controller to steer the sub. Don’t let the fancy name fool you; the controller costs around $30 on Amazon.

OceanGate’s sub made contact with the Polar Prince research ship, then dove to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. About an hour and 45 minutes into their expedition, communication went dark and they haven’t been heard from since. A segment from CBS Sunday Morning back in November 2022 shows OceanGate founder/CEO Stockton Rush giving a tour of the submersible. At one point, he holds up the game controller and explains that “We run the whole thing with this game controller.”

The Latest On The OceanGate Expedition Search And Rescue

While the video interview in the Instagram post is fairly damning, it’s safe to assume those who opted for this expedition knew the risks involved. While there is still hope they might be found alive and well, every passing hour makes the situation more dire. The exact reason behind the OceanGate sub missing is unknown at this point. Those on board the 21-foot vessel include Mr. Rush, veteran Titanic explorer PH Nargeolet, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, and British aviation executive Hamish Harding.

The OceanGate submersible went missing about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, MA. While many people pray for the passengers’ safety, rescuers continue to scour the depths for the missing sub. Rescuers keep hearing a banging sound of sorts, but the origin of this sound is still unconfirmed. Hopefully, the location is found soon and the OceanGate passengers can reemerge to the surface.

