- TechIce-T Says He Could "Act Forever" With A.I. TechnologyIce-T isn't too worried about A.I. technology.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoe Budden Speaks On The Current State Of Hip-Hop"It's disgusting out there."By Tallie Spencer
- LifeOceanGate Submersible Used A PC Game Controller To SteerRescuers for the lost sub crew could hear banging noises in the ocean.By Jake Lyda
- TechIce Cube On AI Music: "I Don't Wanna Hear That Bullshit"Cube made his stance on artificial intelligence clear during his appearance on the "Full Send" podcast this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TechSnoop Dogg Goes Off About StreamingSnoop went off!By James Jones
- TechJulia Fox & Grimes Discuss Dangers Of Photoshop For CelebritiesOn the latest episode of "Forbidden Fruits," Grimes gets candid about her fears surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says A.I. Music Is "Outta Hand"Snoop Dogg recently shared a video of A.I. Michael Jackson on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- TechKhalid Criticizes A.I. Generated SongsIt's official, A.I. has infiltrated the music industry.By James Jones
- Tech"How Bad Is Your Spotify?" A.I. Judges Your Taste In MusicLatest A.I robot shares its truth about one's taste in music. By Veracia Ankrah
- MusicTwitch Launches 'Soundtrack' Platform To Give Users Access To Rights-Cleared MusicThe livestream giant offers a solution for users facing takedown notices.By Dre D.
- SneakersNike Adapt Auto Max Receives New Colorway: PhotosNike's latest auto-lacing sneaker is getting a whole new look.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Adapt BB 2.0 Receives "Oreo" Colorway: PhotosNike's auto-lacing basketball sneaker is getting a familiar colorway.By Alexander Cole
- TechApple Revises Face ID Feature To Aid Those With MasksApple is making sure those with masks don't have to keep taking them off.By Alexander Cole
- RandomCoronavirus Leads To The Delay Of Next Year's EmojisCoronavirus took our sports and now it's coming for our emojis.By Alexander Cole
- TechBill Gates Explains What It Will Take For Life To Go Back To NormalBill Gates joined Ellen Degeneres for an in-depth conversation about the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsYG Theorizes Link Between COVID-19 & 5G NetworksYG is the latest celebrity to claim there's a link between the coronavirus pandemic and 5G networks. By Aron A.
- SneakersNike's Auto-Lacing Air Max Officially Unveiled: PhotosNike is kicking off Air Max day with a brand new auto-lacing sneaker that will appeal to all of the technology buffs out there.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersJumpman Unveils The Jordan React Delta: PhotosJordan Brand is expanding its React line with a brand new silhouette.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Is Bringing Auto-Lacing Technology To The Air MaxIt was only a matter of time before these became a reality.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA Whitney Houston Hologram Is Heading On TourIn a few days, Whitney Houston will be taking the stage like never before -- as a hologram. By Mitch Findlay