Joe Budden Speaks On The Current State Of Hip-Hop

Joe Budden doesn't seem too optimistic about the future of hip-hop. During a recent clip from an interview he did on The GAUDS Show Hosted By Ray Daniels The Culture Referee, Budden was asked about what he feels the next 5-10 years of hip-hop look like in the culture. Joe Budden responded, "dark." When asked to expand on that thought, he went on a tangent explaining some of the music industry's current challenges. Many of his points were referring to how artists are getting the short end of the stick. This is due to rapid changes in the industry that he feels no one knows how to navigate.

"Everybody cant go do a show, everybody cant get a song on a playlist," he started. "Everybody can't access their fans, or the information behind these units that they're moving. It's dark out there." He continued, "[People] don't know how to respond to AI, label people are leaving for the tech companies, they're playing all types of stock games at the top. Selling IPOs ... their artists are not getting one red penny. Its disgusting out there."

Joe Budden Thinks Hip-Hop Is Not In A Great Space

However, Joe was asked about what he feels like could be done to change it. "What do you think we can do to change it," the host asked. "We need a meeting," Budden responded. When further prompted with the question, "Who needs to be in that meeting?" Joe responded, "Everybody." He's not completely wrong. In fact, Joe's sentiment of the music, specifically hip-hop music industry, being in a strange place is not an uncommon one. This sentiment is likely due to major advancements in technology.

Moreover, Joe Budden isn't the only one who is unsure of what the future holds for music. One artist who notably spoke out against the modern day technological changes taking place, is Ice Cube. He made his point very clear that he is in opposition of the use of AI in music. On an episode of the Full Send podcast that aired earlier this year in May, Cube was asked about if he heard the new Drake and The Weekend AI song that had been circulating the internet. "Yeah, I don't wanna hear that bulls**t. He should sue whoever made it." It's safe to say that many, including Joe Budden, are hesitant to adapting to new technology, but understandably so.

