Cardi B On The State Of Hip-Hop: "People Just Don’t Know What They Want"
Cardi B doesn't think hip-hop is in a bad place.
By
Cole Blake
Feb 11, 2024
Joe Budden Speaks On The Current State Of Hip-Hop
"It's disgusting out there."
By
Tallie Spencer
Sep 20, 2023
