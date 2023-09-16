Nas, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat & Many More Join Our Best “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update Yet

From trap to boom-bap, hardcore hip-hop to soulful cuts, and abstract to sharp wordplay, this week’s new releases had it all; what was your favorite?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Nas, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat & Many More Join Our Best “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update Yet

This week had a lot of amazing new hip-hop to cover, no matter what styles of the genre you're a fan of. Moreover, our Fire Emoji playlist update is here to represent the best of the best, and it's surprising just how much variety this week held. Starting us off is the final album from Nas and Hit-Boy, Magic 3, which is quite varied and versatile in its own right. We chose to point out "Never Die" featuring the legendary Lil Wayne, which is far from the only excellent lyrical display on this playlist. "The Caliphate" from Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, and The Alchemist is a woozy, dense, and perfectly paced cut of slow but hypnotizing abstract hip-hop with great bar work.

In addition, Doja Cat released yet another single ahead of her highly anticipated album Scarlet dropping very soon. With "Balut," she had fans clamoring for her to join Griselda based on her flows and the grimy instrumental of choice (which is funny because Westside Gunn already shot his shot with her). This Fire Emoji update also features the latest offering from Sexyy Red, one of the most in-demand rappers today. Lil Durk cooked up an emphatic verse on "Hellcats SRTs 2," which further roots the original in a drill aesthetic.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt And The Alchemist’s New Album Coming To Streaming With New Tracks

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

What ended up being the most slept-on track on Fire Emoji that you shouldn't miss out on is from Gucci Mane's newest signee. Brezden released "BRRR B" featuring Guwop, and in addition to a couple of sharp bars and fast-moving beats, it might be the start of an interesting career to watch considering his origin. Gucci's got an album on the way, and so does Offset, who dropped his dramatic and sonically progressive single "FAN" this week, too. It swaps between auto-tuned melodies and aggressive flows, which is a relatively unexplored area for the Georgia native.

Finally, closing out our playlist update are two trunk-knockers: "ACT UP" by Killer Mike and Young Nudy and "SKED" by Denzel Curry and Kenny Mason. They're both energetic trap cuts, whether it's because of the horns on the first or the buzzing bass on the second. One thing's for sure: they all bring the bars and amazing lyrical performances. With all this heat in mind, go check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great releases each week.

Read More: Offset Confirms Unreleased Travis Scott Collab Will Appear On New Album

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.