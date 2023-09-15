Cardi B Thinks Offset’s New Album Should Win A Grammy

Offset is fully in new album mode. After teasing the second single from his new project earlier this week, he also shared a release date for the project. Fans won't have to wait long to hear the project as it's less than a month away. The former Migos rapper took to Instagram to announce that his album would be dropping on October 13. It's his first new album since 2019's Father Of 4 which has an all-star cast of features in Big Rube, J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

Speaking of features, Offset's new album will also contain some pretty notable names. While the full feature list hasn't been completely confirmed fans already know some of the artists who will appear. Travis Scott, Future, Latto, and Chloe Bailey are all confirmed to be on the album. The album is also expected to feature the final track Offset ever recorded with Takeoff before his death. Another artist who will appear on the record, unsurprisingly, is his wife Cardi B. The couple collaborated on the project's lead single "Jealousy" which plays on their public image.

Cardi B Calls Offset's Album Grammy Worthy

Clearly, Cardi B is excited about the pending release of the album. After the announcement, she took to her Instagram story to hype up the project. "FINALLY....This album is so good...I believe is Grammy-worthy....So much time ,passion ,love ,sweat and tears put into it," Cardi says on her Instagram story.

Offset already has one Grammy nomination under his belt and fittingly enough, it's a collaboration with Cardi B. The pair's collaboration "Clout" was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammys. Ultimately the song lost to Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch, and Hit-Boy's song "Racks In The Middle." Offset's newest album will be eligible for the Grammys that take place in 2025. What do you think of Cardi B's lofty claims about Offset's new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

