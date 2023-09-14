Offset Unveils Release Date Of New Album “Set It Off”

Offset's been teasing his next album for some time, and has now confirmed its official release date. The LP is called Set It Off, and is slated for release on October 13. The performer previously hinted at the Friday the 13th release date with one of his Michael Jackson-inspired fits, however, fans had yet to receive confirmation until now.

In addition to the new album's title and release date, Offset also revealed the project's dramatic cover art. It features an upside-down image of a city engulfed in flames, as the perform hangs suspended in the air. Set It Off is Offset's second full-length solo album, following 2019's Father of 4. Fans can't wait to hear the former Migos star's latest offering, and to give them a taste, Offset is also releasing a new single. The track, titled "Fan," is set to drop tomorrow (September 15), alongside an accompanying music video. He previewed the introspective banger earlier this week, getting listeners excited about what's to come.

Set It Off Drops October 13

A handful of high-profile collaborations are already confirmed for Set It Off, including Latto, Future, Chloe Bailey, and more. Recently, he even appeared to confirm that his eagerly-anticipated unreleased track with Travis Scott will appear on the LP, reportedly titled “Too Upset.” The LP is also confirmed to feature the last song he ever recorded alongside his late Migos collaborator, Takeoff.

In an interview last month, Offset described the project as him diving head-first into his career as a solo artist, and really flexing his true colors as a creative. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f*ck the game up as a solo artist," he explained. "I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

