Offset Previews Future Collab With Kai Cenat

Offset recently teamed up with Kai Cenat for a 24-hour livestream. The performer has a new album scheduled for release next month, and has gone the unconventional route in terms of promotion. Set It Off is slated to drop on October 22. It's already confirmed to include various high-profile features from Latto, Chloe Bailey, Travis Scott, and more. Another artist that the former Migos star has joined forces with on the LP is fellow Georgia native Future.

During the stream with Cenat, Offset took the opportunity to preview their collaboration, giving fans a taste of what's to come. He and the streamer are seen sitting in a car in a new clip, bobbing their heads along to a snippet of the unreleased song. The snippet is pretty short, however, fans already can't wait to hear the full version. "Let’s goooooo," one commenter writes. The preview has certainly managed to get fans pumped for the release of Set It Off.

Unfortunately, some social media users pieced together some clips of Offset during the stream, which they claimed showed he was cheating on Cardi B. The "Bongos" performer, however, was not about to let the rumors slide. She took to Twitter to shut the speculation down, writing, "Y'all are lying and just putting random clips together." She also went on to explain how the woman he's seen with in the clips is actually his cousin/ brand manager.

Offset describes his upcoming album as an opportunity to fully spread his wings as an artist. “The objective is to do it fully and smash sh*t and f*ck the game up as a solo artist," he explained. "I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.” How do you think Offset's Future collab is sounding so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

