Offset Hits Wild Dance Moves With Kai Cenat On “Fan” Music Video Set

Kai Cenat and Offset twizzed up for the past few days, whether on stream or outside. Moreover, the two recently linked up for a 24-hour livestream, where the rapper got over his fear of snakes and he got Cenat to smoke to hilarious results. However, this friendship isn't just a case of 'Set stepping into the Twitch icon's world for a quick moment. It turns out that he actually returned the favor to his New York-born friend and offered him another glimpse into the music industry. Ahead of his new album Set It Off, the Georgia MC released "Fan" and its accompanying music video, which Kai got to witness firsthand.

Furthermore, a clip recently surfaced online of the two dancing and wilding out at the shoot. They showed off plenty of dance moves: getting low, shaking their legs up, head-bobbing, and swaying from side to side like a penguin. However, the massive Michael Jackson fan within Offset was very impressed when Kai Cenat decided to pay an homage to the King of Pop. The streamer pulled off his best wrist flick before moonwalking, which got some cheers from the crowd in front of them.

Kai Cenat & Offset's Moves On The "Fan" Music Video Set

With these fun and high-profile hijinks, the two set themselves up as a duo to watch, whether for their comedy or their chemistry in any context. We'll see how else they enter each other's realms in the future, and they both have a lot to look forward to. Sure, for Kai Cenat, that's mostly under wraps, and will most likely be revealed to us as he continues his career. After all, he doesn't have the burden of teasing what he'll do next and would rather just hit the record button and document it all. Offset, on the other hand, is working to capitalize on that burden and anticipation.

His next album is one of the most anticipated of the year, especially following his Migos partner Quavo's earlier release this year, Rocket Power. With teased features from Travis Scott, Latto, and more, this will be an event to witness. All we can hope for is that the 31-year-old keeps shooting for this balance of hard work and hard play. For more news and the latest updates on Offset and Kai Cenat, come back to HNHH.

