Offset Channels His Inner Michael Jackson In The Visual For “Fan”

Offset has been looking to continue his solo career for quite some time. Back in 2019, he gave us Father Of 4, however, he has not delivered a follow-up. However, over the last few months, he has been making it clear that a new project will be dropping very soon. Overall, he is someone who can mix bars and melodies quite nicely, and fans want to hear what he has to say. This is especially true given everything that happened to Takeoff, and his fallout with none other than Quavo.

That said, today, Offset came through with a new single that is meant to help promote this new project, which drops on October 13th. Overall, the song is called "Fan" and it has proven to be a huge success thus far, with fans praising the track for its production and bars. However, perhaps the best part of the new song is its music video. The artist has been diving into choreography as of late, and it has paid dividends. Cardi B is rubbing off on him, and it has culminated in the music video, below.

Offset Delivers A New Video

Of course, Offset has also been showcasing his fandom for Michael Jackson. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that this music video has references to MJ's "Thriller" music video. However, there are definitely scenes and imagery that are unique to Offset. Overall, it is a creative video and one that showcases just how much he has grown as an artist. With his new bag of tricks in mind, there is no doubt that Set It Off is going to be a fun listen. There will definitely be a lot of great tracks and visuals to behold.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new music video, in the comments section below. Are you excited about the new Offset project? What are your expectations for the tape? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

