Kai Cenat Tries To Help Offset With His Fear Of Snakes During Livestream

Kai Cenat tried a little exposure therapy during a recent livestream. During his 24-hour stream with Offset, the popular stream brought out a bunch of snakes along with a trained handler. This was all in aid of trying to help Offset get over his fear of snakes. However, Offset appeared to have none of it. That was especially after one large python decided that it was going to have a go at doing python things to Cenat.

In the end, the most that the rapper was willing to do was gently touch one of the snakes. It's still a big move for someone with a pretty intense fear. Furthermore, everyone in the room made sure to affirm Offset for taking that step. The stream comes the same week that Offset announced his upcoming album, "Set It Off". The new release will reportedly feature collabs with Travis Scott, Chloe Bailey, and Latto.

Kai Cenat Announces Content House

It's also been a big week for Cenat. Cenat is starting a new content house. The AMP House is one of the few live-in content houses that has actually seen long-term success and is still active at the time of writing. Bolstered by this success, Cenat, AMP's founder, has announced that he has a new content house in the works. On September 12, Cenat announced that he would be teaming up with IShowSpeed to launch their own house.

However, unlike traditional content houses, where the creators live together, that won't be the case for this new project. “Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed. No, we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and shit like that. It’s just for us, our shit. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” Cenat said while streaming.

