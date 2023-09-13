Kai Cenat Reveals New Project With IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat is starting a new content house. The AMP House is one of the few live-in content houses that has actually seen long-term success and is still active at the time of writing. Bolstered by this success, Cenat, AMP's founder, has announced that he has a new content house in the works. On September 12, Cenat announced that he would be teaming up with IShowSpeed to launch their own house.

However, unlike traditional content houses, where the creators live together, that won't be the case for this new project. “Shoutout to the CEO of Rumble. Whenever I am in Miami they got us a new house that we could just go by. Me and Speed. No, we are not going to be living in there, we are not going to be moving in and shit like that. It’s just for us, our shit. That’s probably the best news I had in the past week,” Cenat said while streaming.

SZA Blocks Kai Cenat

As Cenat said, this is likely the best news he has had this week. After all, it comes just a few days after he was blocked on Instagram by his crush, SZA. Cenat has never been quiet about his love for the musical star. Furthermore, SZA herself had previously said that she was down to stream with him at some point. However, Cenat may have blown things for himself after trying to take their relationship to a more intimate place. Earlier in the week, Cenat revealed that he had DM slid to shoot his shot with SZA.

However, in a more recent stream, he was shocked to discover that he had been blocked by SZA on Instagram. “I can’t send any more messages, bro,” he said. “Bro, on God. On God, I can’t send any more messages, bro!" he exclaimed as he discovered the block live on stream. While his fans tried to comfort him, suggesting it might have been her management team and not her, Cenat was clearly very sad about it. Maybe he should have considered what he was doing a little more carefully before trying to shoot his shot.

