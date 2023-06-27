Chloe Bailey, born on July 1, 1998, in Mableton, Georgia, is a renowned singer, producer, songwriter, and actress, who recently released her debut solo album, In Pieces. Known for her work as part of the Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle, Chloe has now launched a successful solo career.

Early Life

Growing up in a supportive family, Chloe Bailey and her sister were encouraged to explore their musical talents from a young age. Taught to write songs when they were just 10 and 8 respectively, the sisters quickly discovered their passion for music. Their dedication paid off. In 2012, they launched a YouTube channel where they shared their covers of popular songs, including Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had." This exposure led to their first talk show appearance on The Ellen Show and cameo appearances in Disney shows.

Chloe Bailey's Solo Career

Chloe's solo career took off in 2021 with the release of her debut single "Have Mercy." The track, which Chloe performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, made an impressive debut at number 13 on the Hot R&B and Hip-Hop Songs chart. Furthermore, it charted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. In 2022, she released her second single, "Treat Me," inspired by her personal experiences after a breakup. After following up with singles like "Surprise" and "For The Night" ft. Latto, she released her highly-anticipated debut album, In Pieces on March 31st, 2023.

Chloe's Acting Career

Beyond her music, Chloe built a strong resume in film and television. Her career began with minor roles in 2003's The Fighting Temptations and the 2012 Disney television film Let It Shine. In 2018, she joined the cast of the TV series Grown-ish and provided the theme song for the series. However, her acting catalog's grown since then with her leading role in Praise This! She also landed a supporting role in Amazon Prime's Swarm.

Chloe's personal life has also been in the spotlight. Notably, she has been rumored to be romantically involved with several high-profile individuals, including Future, Jack Harlow, Memphis Depay, and Diggy Simmons. In 2022, she and Gunna sparked relationship rumors after their appearance at an NBA game.

Education

Though Chloe's educational background remains private, her commitment to her art is clear. With a flourishing solo career and a dedicated fan base, Chloe Bailey is a rising star, blending her musical talents with a unique style that sets her apart.