Son of the legendary Joseph “Rev.Run” Simmons of Run DMC , Diggy is a reality TV star on MTV’s “Run’s House”. He released his debut mixtape, The First Flight in 2009. In 2012, he won a BET “YoungStars Award” and an NAACP Image award for “Oustanding New Artist”. He’s currently working on his new mixtape, Out Of This World, which is scheduled to be released in 2014.