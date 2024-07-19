Tinashe Gets "Nasty" With Chloe & Tyga On Two Extra Remixes Of Her Hit Single

The R&B star also included several other renditions with other DJs back in June.

Tinashe has been in the music industry for the better part of a decade now. While she did have a couple of songs that got her some attention early on ("2 On" "All My Friends"), it seems that things are different now. We mean that in the best way possible, as it seems her newer output is keeping listeners around this time. She has been impressing the critics as well, especially with her last project, BB/ANG3L. We continue to revisit tracks like "Treason", "Talk To Me Nice", and "Needs". However, Tinashe now appears to have the greatest hit of her career so far with "Nasty" as now it's getting remix after remix.

In June, the Lexington Kentucky native put out a collection of new versions under the Match My Freak EP moniker. It includes the original version in addition to another six renditions, with all of them featuring different DJs. However, there are two new big-ticket features that Tinashe added to this EP, and those are Tyga and Chloe, aka Chloe Bailey. Both of their verses replace the lead artist's second and each one is about 20 seconds shorter. These remixes for "Nasty" are just loosies, as the first version and "Getting No Sleep" are the singles for Tinashe's August 16 LP, Quantum Baby. Still, give these new options a spin below.

"Nasty XXX Remix" & "Nasty Girl Remix"- Tinashe, Tyga, & Chloe

Quotable Lyrics From "Nasty Girl Remix":

Is somebody gonna match my freak?

Touch my body 'til my knees turn weak

You ain't even gotta ask me, ask me

You know I'm down seven days of the week (Yeah)

I can tell you wanna touch my— (Uh, match my freak)

Lick my— (Uh), kiss my— (Uh, oh-oh, match my freak)