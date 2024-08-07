Chloe Bailey Perplexed On What "Flopping" Means After Internet's Claims That Her Album Will Fail

"Trouble in Paradise" is coming so soon.

Chloe Bailey is now just two days away from giving her fanbase her long-awaited sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. It's turning out to be a stacked weekend for hip-hop/R&B releases, as artists like Logic, Latto, Larry June, Ravyn Lenae will be her competition. Big Sean was supposed to be dropping as well, however, his LP, Better Me Than You, has just received a multiple week delay. Chloe Bailey has two tracks from it out right now, with those including "FYS" (F*** Your Status) and "Boy Bye". It figures to be one of the more checked-out projects on Friday and the days after, however, some people don't feel the same way.

One person tweeted out, "It's finna flop bc she did this so randomly". This user feels that because of its very minimal to non-existent rollout, the numbers might not be there. However, Chloe maintained high levels of maturity while interacting with the commenter. "Oh well. Good music is good music and I hope you enjoy". But after digesting this message further, Chloe is now asking the masses what "flopping" actually means. "Honestly what is flopping?", she begins.

Chloe Bailey Wants Answers!

"What even is that? Because I don't really understand that concept anymore. I'm alive, I'm breathing, I'm making money... I'm making great music that I love... What really is flopping?", she leaves off with before grabbing her food delivery. She certainly makes some great philosophical points and fans are in agreement with her. "She said, “I’m successful and rich. How am I a flop?” 😂". "Music is forever, some records that came out 10 years ago can catch wings today and soar to platinum status. Just put it out what flops today, may Pop tomorrow!!!!". Personally, we cannot wait for what Chloe has in store, so be sure to check out Trouble in Paradise this Friday!