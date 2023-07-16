Chloe Bailey
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”Chloe Bailey says helping Halle keep her pregnancy private was easy because she already keeps "all her other secrets."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: WatchAfter protecting her peace while carrying baby Halo, Halle's now happily sharing her pregnancy journey with fans.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTyga And Chloe Bailey Spotted Hanging Out Late At Night Sparking Dating RumorsTyga appears to be moving on quickly from Avril Lavigne. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Hairdresser Stuns Social Media As "In Pieces" Artist Debuts Short Style: PhotosChloe had the honour of performing at the Kennedy Center in celebration of Dionne Warwick this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHalle Bailey Shares Her Side Of Narrowing Nail Salon StoryHalle tried to explain her side of the story surrounding a recent nail salon drama.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims Chloe Bailey Is His New Celebrity CrushBoosie is moving his celebrity crush from Rihanna to Chloe Bailey.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Catwoman Costume Has Her Seriously Snatched In Twerking Video: WatchShe's purrrrr-fect!By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChloe Bailey's Body Looks More On Point Than Ever In Latest Bikini Instagram DumpIn her younger years, Chloe wasn't fully able to tap into her confidence. Now though, she's shining bright like a diamond.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Hot Bikini Posts Aren't Over Just Because Summer Is: PhotosAt least we've got Chloe's thirst traps to keep us warm this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey "Loves" Halle & DDG Together, Sisters Share Emotional Moment On "In Pieces" TourSocial media sleuths continue to speculate whether Halle Bailey is pregnant or not.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe X Halle Rock Elegant Dresses For The VMAsThe sisters always know how to dress for the occasion. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureChlöe Bailey Shows Out In Latest Group Of PicturesChlöe Bailey slayed these outfits. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Cleveland Concert Choreography & Outfit Had All Eyes On Her Booty: WatchChloe's confidence grows stronger with every live show that she performs.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Is A Gorgeous Goddess In Sheer Blue Dress Amid "In Pieces" TourThe R&B vocalist has only brought more confidence to the stage during her second round of performances.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChloe x Halle Seemingly Respond To Funky Dineva's Hurtful CommentsFunky Dineva's comments were not received well by the public.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Teases Underboob While Modelling "In Pieces" Merch As Her Tour Kicks OffFor her first performance on this leg, Chloe will be taking over The Observatory North Park in San Diego.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Curves Shine Bright In Her Sol Blume Festival CostumeOther acts performing at the Sacramento-based event were Coco Jones and Teyana Taylor.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChloe x Halle Accidentally Given Non-Vegan Burgers By HotelChloe and Halle have been vegan for a decade but were accidentally served meat.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey's "fukumean" Gunna Cover Makes Her Akademiks' Latest Target: "This S**t Trash"Ak also took aim at the low first-week sales numbers for Chloe's debut solo album, "In Pieces."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's First Carnival Outfit Was Seriously Sexy & Colourful: PhotosNo matter where she goes, Chloe is always among the best-dressed there.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Lets Loose At St. Lucia Carnival, Shows Off Her Sultry Dance Moves In Costume: WatchChloe is having herself a Hot Girl Summer before resuming her "In Pieces" tour this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Reminds Us "Thique Thighs Save Lives," Shakes Her Booty While Promoting "In Pieces" TourChloe will be hitting the road again to tour her debut solo album this fall.By Hayley Hynes