Chlöe Bailey Alludes To A New Chlöe x Halle Album In The Works

Could a new Chloe x Halle arrive in 2025?

In a conversation with People, Chlöe Bailey hinted that a new Chloe x Halle album might be on the horizon. “Halle has so much going on, and I’m so proud of her,” she shared. “I can’t wait for us to finally put together the body of work we’ve been discussing for so long. Performing together at the Fashion Awards felt so special, and I can’t wait to do that again with a new album.”

While Chlöe’s comments have fueled speculation, fans are buzzing with excitement about the possibility of fresh music from the beloved duo. Since their split, Chlöe has released two solo albums: In Pieces in 2023 and Trouble in Paradise in 2024, showcasing her growth as a vocalist and producer. “I’ve been more inspired than ever,” she said. “I’m excited to dive deeper into my producer side, experimenting with drums and synths. Experiencing different cultures has opened my mind to new sounds.” Meanwhile, Halle has focused on acting, earning praise for her roles in The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple, and other projects. In between films, Halle has also released singles such as “Angel” and “In Your Hands.”

Chloe Bailey Drops A Hint About A Possible Chloe x Halle Reunion



In 2020, Chloe x Halle captivated fans with Ungodly Hour, their final album as a duo, before announcing an official hiatus the following year. Since then, the Bailey sisters—Chlöe and Halle—have pursued thriving solo careers, earning accolades in music and film, respectively. However, their recent performance at the 2024 Fashion Awards has reignited hopes for a reunion.