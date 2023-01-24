We’re not even a full month into 2023 yet, and already the new music we’ve heard has been undeniably amazing. Besides what artists have already dropped, it seems as though a highly anticipated new album is being announced multiple times a week. The latest lyricist to give us some good news regarding their debut project is Chloe Bailey.

Of course, the world already loves her for her work alongside little sister Halle Bailey on their Ungodly Hour project. That previously landed back in 2020, boasting popular titles like “Do It,” “Forgive Me,” and the titular track.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the Chloe x Halle launch of their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on November 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret PINK)

As the younger of the two began an exciting venture into the world of Disney, Chloe launched her career as a solo artist. She shared her “Have Mercy” hit at the end of 2021. While Halle was “Under The Sea” with Flounder and other friends on The Little Mermaid set, her sibling was performing at the VMAs and teasing more amazing singles to come.

It initially seemed as though we may hear Bailey’s debut album arrive last year, but instead, she built up plenty of suspense with her sultry songs. First, we heard “Treat Me” in April, and after that, she had some fun on the Shemix of “GYALIS.”

Arguably the most salacious of Chlöe’s recent singles is “Surprise,” in which she flirtatiously sings about having her panties pulled to the side.

Finally, Chlöe gave us “For the Night” featuring Latto at the end of October. Ahead of the popular track’s release, the vocalist revealed during a Twitter Spaces session that she wrote it about Gunna and their short-lived fling that took place in early 2022.

Of course, the world has been eager to hear more from the 24-year-old. Thankfully, she’s been sharing countless thirst traps on her Instagram feed to fill the appetites of hungry fans.

One of them arrived on Tuesday (January 24), along with exciting news regarding her long-awaited release. “‘IN PIECES.’ MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023,” she wrote in the caption.

The accompanying video clip sees Chlöe wearing bright red locks and a skin-tight dress in the same shade. A front cutout reveals her cleavage for the camera, and gold hoops dangle from her ears. In either hand, she appears to hold golden objects on a platter.

Read everything Bailey had to say about writing music about Gunna here. Afterward, let us know who you want to see featured on her debut solo album in the comments.

