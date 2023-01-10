Chloë Bailey recently sat down with Complex to discuss her upcoming album in an interview published on Monday. The project will be her official debut solo studio album.

As for what lessons she’s learned during the making of the project, she told the outlet: “The biggest lesson I’ve learned has been to trust my gut and to trust the timing.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Chloe Bailey attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Thus far, Chloë has released several singles that could end up making the tracklist. She says that her relationship with Gunna inspired her latest song, “For The Night,” a collaboration with Latto.

“Every single song on that project stems from my own experiences,” she explained before adding, “‘Have Mercy’ stemmed from my being sad. I was responding to haters. That is where that song came from. The single ‘Treat Me’ came from reminding myself that if there is something I want out of a man, I have to give it to myself first.”

Chloë further continued: “The song ‘Surprise’ came from, you know—it’s OK to feel a little sexy sometimes. I let that side come out of me with those lyrics. Now, I have released ‘For the Night.’ Every song I have is personal. It has been so much fun collaborating with such incredible song makers. I am happy people are getting more and more of me.”

While she didn’t give away any other collaborations to expect on the project, Chloë says there’s still a lot more to be revealed.

“Yes, absolutely!” she said. “There are a lot of exciting features and collaborations to look forward to. I cannot wait to say more and put it into the world.”

Revisit Chloë Bailey’s “For The Night” below before the release of her new album.

