Though Chloe Bailey has been known for wearing stylish loc hairstyles since childhood, the “For The Night” singer has switched things up for a sultry holiday-themed photoshoot.

The 24-year-old debuted a new look on social media on Wednesday, rocking a jet-black half-up ponytail with a fuzzy black dress.

Also featuring a matching pair of fuzzy black platform heels, Bailey posed in various pictures in front of a red background. Captioning the photo series “All i want for Christmas is you,” the rising star shared it with her over 5 million Instagram followers.

Gaining over half a million likes in a matter of hours, Bailey caught the attention of several fellow celebrities.

Yung Miami commented under her pic in support of the new look, saying, “Yesssssssss!!!!!! Loving the hair!”

SZA also responded under her post. The S.O.S. singer wrote, “Oh YESSS.”

“Ooooouuuu!!!!” Saucy Santana penned in another comment, adding a few heart-eye emojis for good measure.

Last month, Bailey sat down with Tracee Ellis Ross for OWN’s The Hair Tales and opened up about her years-long hair journey.

“For years I always had the same hairstyles,” she shared on the show. “Because I don’t think I really understood myself and my own identity. And now, I’m keeping and staying true to myself with the locs at the base, but I’m like, exploring and trying new things.”

Admitting that she’s partial to the blonde locs that she’s often worn out and about and on social media, the Atlanta native also said on The Hair Tales, “I don’t know what it was. I just felt like sunshine.”

What has been your favorite look from Bailey to date? Let us know in the comments below.

[Via]