hairstyle
- MusicBeyonce Opens Up On Dealing With PsoriasisBeyonce reflected on treating her psoriasis from a young age during a new interview with Essence.By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage Debuts New Hairstyle On IG: "Tired Of The Sister Loc Comments"21 Savage showed off a new hairstyle on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearDrake's New Hair Clips Copy ASAP Rocky's, According To FansThe Drake roast sessions continue. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureDrake's New Hairstyle Gets Him Roasted On TwitterDrake recently debuted a new hairstyle, and social media users aren't letting it slide.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsChad Johnson Is Offering A Course On "Women's Upkeep"Ocho Cinco is looking to teach other men how to care for the women in their lives.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hairstyle In Sultry Photo DumpThe Houston MC is going for a bold blue look.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrank Ocean Fans React To Edited Pic Of His New LookAn edited photo of Frank Ocean claiming to feature his new hair style began circulating on Twitter, this week.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearIce Spice Debuts New Hairstyle, Says She's "Pretty Like Lauren"After her high school yearbook photos surfaced online, the "Princess Diana" hitmaker is facing constant comparisons to "You People" actress Lauren London.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert, Beyoncé & Many More Amaze At Roc Nation BrunchWhile Uzi rocked a funky new hairstyle, a whole slew of musicians, industry vets, and celebrities showed off during the event.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Debuts New Hairstyle & Face PiercingsLil Uzi Vert has switched up his look once again.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAkon Clowned For His Hair PieceThe Senegalese-American star's new hairdo garnered some wild and hilarious reactions on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoyner Lucas Roasts Usher For "Cheeto" HairJoyner Lucas trolled Usher in response to his new hairstyle.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle In Holiday-Themed ShootThe R&B songstress recently opened up about her hair journey in an interview with Tracee Ellis Ross.By Jada Ojii
- StreetwearDrake's Newest Hairstyle Involves A Nike Swoosh: PhotoThe father of one has been showing a lot of love to Nike this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Calls Shaving Her Head "The Most Radical Thing" She's Done "In The Name Of Beauty"She may have risen to fame with "Whip My Hair," but the 21-year-old has loved sporting a shaved head in the years since.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The ClubHe recalled being at the club when Diddy made the demand and Cassie saying "whatever Sean wants, I'm gonna do it."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyra Banks Channeled Saweetie's Baby Hairs On "DWTS" & Fans Crack JokesThe supermodel said she told her team she wanted Saweetie's baby hairs and instead was the subject of memes.By Erika Marie
- GramToni Braxton Hit With Amber Rose Comparisons After Showing Off Blonde HairThe award-winning icon looked stunning as she strutted her best runway walk.By Erika Marie
- Random"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Shows Off New 'Do After Viral Hair FiascoFollowing an emergency surgery to save her glued-down hair, viral TikTok star Tessica Brown, also known as "Gorilla Glue Girl," is showing off a fresh new hairstyle.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsDwyane Wade Reveals Miami Heat-Inspired HairstyleDwyane Wade appears to really be enjoying his retirement.By Alexander Cole