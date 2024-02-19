Beyonce Opens Up On Dealing With Psoriasis

Beyonce discussed her battle with psoriasis during her new interview with Essence ahead of the release of her new hair care line, Cécred. In doing so, she reflected on her father applying various treatments to her scalp when she was a child.

"I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair," Beyonce told the outlet. "The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis— these moments have been sacred to me. The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives. For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary."

Beyonce Steps Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 15: Beyonce attends a screening of Tyler Perry's 'Mea. Culpa' at the Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

She continued: "I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect— and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else—it’s all sacred. So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred." The full interview with Essence will hit shelves on February 27th.

Beyonce Poses With Tina Knowles For Essence

Elsewhere in the interview, Beyonce spoke about her nightly hair routine, the target audience for Cécred, and more. It comes as she prepares for the release of a new country album, Act II. She already released two tracks in that vein with "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

