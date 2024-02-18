Beyonce, Tina Knowles, & Blue Ivy Pose For Essence

Beyonce posed with her mother, Tina Knowles, as well as her children, Blue Ivy and Rumi, for a new interview with Essence. While the full issue will be available on shelves on February 27th, the publication shared the digital version on its website, on Saturday.

The majority of Beyonce's interview with Essence centered around the release of her new hair care line called Cécred. At one point, Beyonce recalled going to the hair salon with her mother as a kid. "I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home," she said. "She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories. I saw her shampooing and trimming hair, transforming women, leaving them feeling really good. Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment—it was therapy."

Beyonce Performs Blue Ivy On The "Renaissance World Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

The interview comes while Beyonce prepares for the release of her next album, Act II. Following the Super Bowl, she dropped the new country songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." It will be her first project since 2022's Renaissance. Check out a preview of her conversation with Essence below.

Beyonce Speaks With Essence

Mother May I? Mother meets Mutha. From Madame to My Dame - Black hair tells our stories. Let’s start this story from the scalp that has scalped us time and time again. The legacy lives on. ESSENCE: You’ve talked about your experiences growing up in your mother’s salon. Can… pic.twitter.com/aWrpmSB0jU — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 17, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, Beyonce discusses her nightly hair routine, the target audience for Cécred, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

