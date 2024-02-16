Country Artists Beyoncé Should Collaborate With ASAP

As a trailblazing icon in the music industry, Beyoncé’s repertoire spans several different genres. From Pop and R&B to Hip-Hop and beyond, Queen Bey seems to have done it all, and excellently too. Admittedly, throughout her career, one genre Beyoncé rarely explored is country music. However, the two new lead singles from Act II suggest that Queen Bey’s upcoming album is very country, taking the route of her hometown, Texas.

As expected, fans are beside themselves with excitement as many have wanted more country material from the singer since “Daddy Lessons.” While we wait for March 29, we can’t help but wonder who will be featured on this new project. There’s a large pool of awesome country artists, and there are a few names we hope to see on Act II. If she hasn’t already, here’s a list of country artists we think Beyoncé should collaborate with ASAP.

Mickey Guyton

Known for her soulful vocals, raw emotion, and authenticity, Mickey Guyton is a powerhouse in the country music scene. Her breakthrough single “Better Than You Left Me” (2015) garnered her widespread acclaim. Since then, Guyton has continued to captivate audiences with gems like “Black Like Me” and “Somethin’ Bout You.” In 2021, Guyton released her debut album, Remember Her Name. The project contains a country rendition of the Beyoncé track “If I Were a Boy.” Evidently, the country songstress is a fan of Beyoncé. With Bey currently in her country bag, there’s no better time for Guyton to lock in a song or two with the queen.

Darius Rucker

Without a doubt, a country collaboration between Beyoncé and the country music legend, Darius Rucker, would be groundbreaking. Rucker, celebrated for his rich baritone and heartfelt storytelling, has been an unstoppable force in country music for over a decade now. Since he became the first Black artist to win the New Artist award at the CMA, he has continued to release timeless music. While we don’t know if it’s something that will ever happen, we are certainly manifesting this collab. Whether it’s a ballad or an uplifting anthem, it would undo;\ubtedly be a momentous moment in music history.

Kane Brown

Since he released his debut EP in 2015, Kane Brown has been making waves in the country music scene. Now widely considered a big country star, Brown would make a great musical partner for Beyoncé. The 30-year-old singer is a master of his craft and has recorded many hits. For Kane Brown, the evidence of his musical evidence is all over his catalog. From his self-titled debut album to 2022’s Different Man, he brings the heat every time. That’s why it would be so exciting to see him work with Beyoncé at least once.

The War And Treaty

One of the most interesting duos in country music right now, The War and Treaty is a phenomenal pair. The husband and wife broke into the scene with their debut album Healing Tide in 2018. Since then, they have released two additional albums, including the acclaimed Lover’s Game (2023), which earned them a Best New Artist nod at the 2024 Grammys. It goes without saying that this couple would make groundbreaking country music with Beyoncé if given the chance.

Yola

For those who are familiar with Yola’s music, her name on this list would not be a surprise. Her debut album, Walk Through Fire (2019), garnered critical acclaim, and earned her four Grammy nominations. Likewise, her sophomore album Stand For Myself (2021), earned her two additional nominations. While she is yet to win the prestigious award, the Academy’s recognition is testament to Yola’s musical talents. Showcasing her remarkable vocal range and emotive delivery, she draws listeners in with her blend of soulful melodies, vintage country vibes, and introspective lyrics. Beyoncé, if you can see this, please don’t let this country era pass without collaborating with Yola.

Brittney Spencer

After going viral in 2020 for her cover of The Highwomen’s “Crowded Tables,” Brittney Spencer quickly rose to stardom. In 2020, she released her debut EP, Compassion, and followed with “Sober & Skinny,” one of her biggest songs, in 2021. Subsequently, she dropped her debut album My Stupid Life on January 19, 2024. While some may consider Spencer a greenhorn because of her limited catalog, the singer is a competent artist. Given a chance, she surely would make an unforgettable country song with Beyoncé.

BRELAND

Although he is the youngest on this list, BRELAND is just as deserving as the six aforementioned artists. A visionary, he has an interesting ability to blend country, Hip Hop, and R&B influences. This is clearly heard in songs like “My Truck” and “Natural,” among many others. BRELAND is one of a few artists who could successfully make a fire country rap track with Beyoncé. Certainly, this is a matchup we would love to see in real life.