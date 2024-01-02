Beyoncé Best Bars: 7 Times The Superstar Flexed Her Rap Skills

While many know her for her singing and performing abilities, Beyoncé has been rapping for a while now as well. Evidently, the global icon’s talents extend far beyond her powerhouse vocals. Indeed, she has effortlessly proven herself as a powerful force in the world of rap. In fact, in a recent exclusive interview with HipHopDX, Trina called Queen Bey the “No. 1 female rapper when she does rap.”

Unsurprisingly, many stars in the industry recognize her undeniable talent and impact as a rapper. There have been some who have disagreed with Trina’s statement, but the fact remains that Beyoncé is a phenomenal rapper whenever she does decide to dip her toes in those waters. Moreover, Trina has since doubled down on her claims. Nonetheless, for a glimpse into her bar-spitting portfolio, here are seven of her best bars.

“Of course sometimes shit go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

“Flawless” is a boastful classic from Beyoncé's acclaimed self-titled album. Featuring none other than the queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, the song sees the two divas exchange hard bars. Although Beyoncé was expected to be out-rapped by Minaj, her verse is just as memorable as Nicki’s. Some would even argue that Beyoncé’s verse stole the show.

6. “Formation” (2016)

“Y’all haters corny with that Illuminati mess / Paparazzi, catch my fly and my cocky fresh.”

Released as the lead single from the groundbreaking album Lemonade, “Formation” is a defining song in Beyonce's catalog and easily, one of her best songs ever, period. With a blend of unapologetic lyricism and cultural resonance, her rap verses on this song are a powerful vehicle for social commentary. Rapping with effortless sophistication on this track, Beyoncé ushered her listeners into a new era with its release. Plus, the ode to Blackness is littered all around the track, as well as an appreciation for hot sauce! What’s not to love?

5. “Top Off” - DJ Khaled Ft. Jay-Z, Future, & Beyoncé (2018)

“I’m the only lady here, still the realest n*gga in the room / I broke the internet, top two and I ain’t number two.”

Over a year before DJ Khaled’s Father Of Asahd dropped in May 2019, “Top Off” was released as the lead single from the album. Despite being featured alongside two iconic male rappers, one of which happens to be her husband, Queen Bey arguably has the best verse on the song. While Jay-Z and Future’s parts are great, Beyoncé went off rapping flawlessly on the track. Her confidence is off the charts, evidently put on display through her verse. Overall, there’s no mistaking that she knows she’s the queen.

4. “Partition” (2014)

“I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker / Yoncé all on his mouth like liquor.”

Another standout track from Beyoncé, on “Partition,” the artist’s rapping is sensual and exciting. On the track, she seamlessly transitions between sultry vocals and razor-sharp rap verses. From intimate revelations to bold expressions of desire, Bey’s rap delivery adds a layer of sophistication to the unforgettable track. It’s been almost a decade since it was released, but the song remains one of Beyoncé’s most unique tracks.

3. “Feeling Myself” - Nicki Minaj ft. Beyoncé (2014)

“Changed the game with that digital drop / Know where you was when that digital popped, I stopped the world.”

Much like Beyonce’s digital drop, this collaboration also stopped the world. Months before “Feeling Myself” dropped, “Flawless (Remix)” had been released, so fans got two collabs from the icons in the same year. Beyoncé rapping on “Feeling Myself” was not something fans expected, but as usual, the singer is full of surprises. Not only did she spit bars on the track, but she was on par with Nicki Minaj on the track.

2. “Apes*it” - The Carters (2018)

“Gimme my check, put some respek on my check / Or pay me in equity (Pay me in equity) / Watch me reverse out of debt.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as The Carters, released their Hip Hop album Everything Is Love on June 16, 2023. Throughout the album, Beyoncé was in her bag, rapping like the virtuoso she is. However, on “Apes*it,” she absolutely devoured, almost eating Jay-Z up in the process as well. Not many rappers can go toe-to-toe with the rap legend, but Beyoncé did it, and arguably bested him on the song.

1. “Savage (Remix)” - Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé (2020)

“Hips tick-tick when I dance / On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans / Big B and that B stand for bands.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” was already pretty popular when it dropped in March 2020. However, the remix with Beyoncé that followed afterwards shot it into the stratosphere, and rightly so. Honestly, Queen Bey and Megan Thee Stallion delivered some of their catchiest lines on this track. Additionally, soon after its release, “Savage (Remix)” topped the Billboard Hot 100. The song is a banger and remains one of the best examples of Beyoncé rapping like it’s her full time job.

