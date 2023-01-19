Trina
- MusicBeyoncé Best Bars: 7 Times The Superstar Flexed Her Rap SkillsQueen Bey has held her own rapping alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWhat Is Trina's Best-Selling Album?Revisit Trina's influential debut, album that transformed hip-hop with its empowering themes and groundbreaking sound.By Rain Adams
- TVTrina & Florence El Luche Clash On "L&HH Miami," Former Accused Of Haitian Hate SpeechNewly released footage of the debacle has viewers debating if Trina should get the Erica Mena.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTrina Net Worth 2023: What Is The LHHMIA Star Worth?Unveil the wealth of success amassed by Trina reflecting her groundbreaking contributions and iconic status in music.By Jake Skudder
- TVBobby Lytes Net Worth 2023: What Is The LHHMIA Star Worth?Discover Bobby Lytes' 2023 net worth. Unravel how his music, TV roles, and entrepreneurial ventures contribute to his fortune.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentTrina's "Amazin’" Turns 13The Diamond Princess came out swinging on her fifth studio album.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentWho Is Trina? Rap's Self-Proclaimed "Baddest B*tch"Trina is an icon in the game, and we're looking back at highlights from the unapologetic Diamond Princess's career.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuvenile Agrees To Do Tiny Desk Performance After Twitter ExchangeJuvenile is set to appear on NPR's Tiny Desk. By Randy Mitchell
- MixtapesGloRilla Surprises Fans With "Anyways Life's Great... Bonus Edition" Ft. Lil Durk, Trina & MoreGloRilla taps Lil Durk and Trina for "Anyways Life's Great... Bonus Edition." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTrina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He "Liked" HerTrina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. By Aron A.
- AnticsYung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: "It Just Does Something For Me"Trina called Yung Miami the "freak of the week."By Aron A.
- TVYung Miami Questions Trina About Missy Elliott Rumors On "Caresha Please"Nothing is off limits between these two Florida hitmakers. By Erika Marie