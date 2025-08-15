SeaWorld continues to trend with its classic Hip Hop concerts, featuring its latest performer, the Baddest Chick herself, Trina.

The Miami native headlined a weekend show at the amusement park in San Diego brought big crowds, loud cheers, and sharp backlash from animal rights activists. Controversy followed Trina from the moment the booking was announced. Speaking after the set, she admitted she was torn when the offer came in.

“I was excited, but I was like, SeaWorld? How do you perform at SeaWorld? This is like a theme park with kids,” she said.

That hesitation only grew when PETA reached out with what she called “aggressive” messages, pushing her to pull out. According to Trina, the group told her, “We love you as an artist, we respect you, but you can’t perform.” PETA had contacted her months earlier, asking her to cancel and publicly commit to avoiding the park altogether.

Trina ultimately chose to keep the date. Her set mixed her own hits with tracks from rising stars like GloRilla and Sexyy Red, whose music she uses to hype up crowds. “When it’s time for crowd participation, I always go to the new girls coming up,” she said. “I love it. Because I know how that was when I started. And these little girls, I love them… They have come and dominated the game.”

Trina’s SeaWorld Performance

SeaWorld San Diego president Tyler Carter pushed back against criticism over the park’s treatment of marine life. “The biggest thing we say is come check it out for yourself,” he told VIBE. Carter stressed their mission of education and conservation, insisting that many critics misunderstand their operations. “We have a lot of information about what we do, and really, just come see it,” he said.

The uproar over Trina’s performance is part of an ongoing battle between SeaWorld and activists who oppose animal captivity. The park has faced decades of scrutiny over its orca and dolphin programs, but continues to book high-profile acts. Just last month, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow’s joint show there went viral for the second year in a row.