Waka Flocka Flame Gets The Crowd Jumping With Electric SeaWorld Set

BY Cole Blake 483 Views
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Waka Flocka Flame smiles at Herald-Leader photographer Alex Slitz before the game against Florida Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. Oct. 2, 2021. Kentucky Vs Florida October 2021 © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Several hip-hop artists have performed at SeaWorld in recent weeks, including Fat Joe, Baby Bash, Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy.

Waka Flocka Flame performed a number of his biggest songs at SeaWorld in San Diego over the weekend for the theme park's Summer Spectacular Concert Series. His setlist reportedly included “Hard in Da Paint," “Grove St. Party,” “O Let’s Do It,” "No Hands," and “Round of Applause," according to Vice.

Several videos from the performance have been circulating online. Fans on social media appear to be impressed by the performance. "Them boys turnt Like it’s 2010 all over again," one user wrote when DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the set on Instagram. Another added: "'It’s a party' certified white boy party anthem."

"Why is sea world bringing all these hip hop artists?" another user asked. In recent weeks Fat Joe, Baby Bash, Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy all performed at SeaWorld. Next month, Trina will be taking over the stage in August.

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Reveals He Faked Getting Jumped By 10 People And Fans Clown Him For It

Waka Flocka Flame Montauk Incident

The performance at SeaWorld comes after Waka Flocka Flame made headlines for reportedly getting kicked out of Surf Lodge in Montauk the previous weekend. Page Six reported that he attempted to bypass a line to get in with his party of about 14 people. When security attempted to stop him, an argument ensued.

“Waka berated the guard,” a witness claimed to Page Six. “He was saying, ‘Go f–k yourself. You’re a d–k.’ He said ‘f–k’ a thousand times.” While the security team eventually decided to let Waka enter, he came back to continue the argument. “I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?” the rapper reportedly said. Eventually, the staff lost their patience and kicked him out. “The whole thing happened quickly, under three minutes," the source told Page Six.

“It’s simply not okay to treat staff with disrespect no matter who you are,” Surf Lodge management told Page Six in a statement. “It would have been nice to have him join us for the festivities, but not at the cost of mistreating [our] teammates.”

Read More: The Wife Or The Kids: Waka Flocka's Answer Creates More Social Media Backlash

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
