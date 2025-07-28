Waka Flocka Flame performed a number of his biggest songs at SeaWorld in San Diego over the weekend for the theme park's Summer Spectacular Concert Series. His setlist reportedly included “Hard in Da Paint," “Grove St. Party,” “O Let’s Do It,” "No Hands," and “Round of Applause," according to Vice.

Several videos from the performance have been circulating online. Fans on social media appear to be impressed by the performance. "Them boys turnt Like it’s 2010 all over again," one user wrote when DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the set on Instagram. Another added: "'It’s a party' certified white boy party anthem."

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Reveals He Faked Getting Jumped By 10 People And Fans Clown Him For It

Waka Flocka Flame Montauk Incident

The performance at SeaWorld comes after Waka Flocka Flame made headlines for reportedly getting kicked out of Surf Lodge in Montauk the previous weekend. Page Six reported that he attempted to bypass a line to get in with his party of about 14 people. When security attempted to stop him, an argument ensued.

“Waka berated the guard,” a witness claimed to Page Six. “He was saying, ‘Go f–k yourself. You’re a d–k.’ He said ‘f–k’ a thousand times.” While the security team eventually decided to let Waka enter, he came back to continue the argument. “I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?” the rapper reportedly said. Eventually, the staff lost their patience and kicked him out. “The whole thing happened quickly, under three minutes," the source told Page Six.