Soulja Boy And Bow Wow To Perform As A Duo During SeaWorld Summer Concert Series

From June 21 to August 23, SeaWorld's San Diego is hosting their Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Each Saturday, a different musical act will perform. For the first time ever, the concert series will exclusively names from the R&B and hip-hop landscape. After taking July 5 off, the concerts resume on July 12, with a performance from Soulja Boy and Bow Wow.

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are no strangers to the SeaWorld stage. The duo performed together during the concert series in 2024, and now they are returning for a second consecutive year.

The series began last month, with Baby Bash performing on June 21, and the Ying Yang Twins on June 28. Fat Joe will perform at SeaWorld on July 19. Waka Flocka Flame will be there the following weekend. After that, the theme park will host an "I Love the 90s" event, featuring acts like Color Me Badd, Rob Base, and Treach from Naughty By Nature. It looks to be a busy next several weekends for the park.

Soulja Boy Bow Wow Concert

Bow Wow's been busy for much of 2025. Along with several of the most popular R&B and hip-hop acts of the 2000s, he embarked on the Millennium tour. The 2025 edition of the tour, which is a bit of a recurring event that features a rotating cast of characters, was co-headlined by Bow Wow, Omarion, and Trey Songz. He also performed "Like You" and "Fresh Azimiz" during the BET Awards.