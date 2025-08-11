Trina was the latest artist to perform at SeaWorld in San Diego for the theme park's viral Summer Spectacular Concert Series. In doing so, she had the venue rocking as fans danced along to her biggest hits. In one viral clip from the show, a group of four security guards can be seen escorting an attendee out of the stands. It's unclear what led to her being kicked out.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted videos from the set on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "Sea World. Definitely paid a few bags to have her. Trina ain't cheap at all," one user wrote, while another added: "Explain to me why my good sis is performing at Sea World…" One more user commented: "What’s going on with SeaWorld and their events lately?? First it was the Ying Yang twins and now Trina!??"

Others reacted to how passionately the audience was enjoying the show. "Twerking at sea world…? Idk about that lol," one fan joked. Another added: "With the kids off there to! LoL chileeeee!"

SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Prior to Trina's performance, SeaWorld San Diego welcomed several other hip-hop and R&B artists. Waka Flocka Flame, Fat Joe, Baby Bash, Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy all have performed at the theme park, this summer.

SeaWorld San Diego's VP of marketing, Jackie Plaza, recently discussed the decision to highlight hip-hop and R&B artists with Rolling Stone. “One of the things we both noticed [last year] was that hip-hop and R&B have this multi-generational feel to them,” she told the outlet for a piece published in July. “It’s particularly this genre where it’s millennial, it’s throwback…these hits that were the soundtrack of your life. You watch the audience, it’s so different than every other show because it’s almost like when you’re the mom and you’re bringing your kid, they get to experience what you were experiencing back then.”