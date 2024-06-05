Trina Believes She Deserves To Be In The Top 5 Female Rappers Conversation

2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 6: Trina performs onstage during the 2023 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards Show at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 6, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Trina says her legacy warrants more respect.

Trina spoke on her legacy during a recent interview with Carlos King, arguing that she feels left out of the debate over the top five female rappers of all time. She explained that she's influenced most of the artists she sees fans pick for their lists. “I feel like I know what I’ve done and I feel like even your top 5 has been at some point influenced by me," she said. "I know, or probably even worked with or loved – even idolized. It’s probably somebody I really support and love in the industry.”

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to Trina's take. In the comments section, one user wrote: "No shade we gotta give Trina her flowers. She’s a staple in female rap that doesn’t get enough recognition." Another countered: "I love Trina, but let’s be real, she is not in the top 5, she may not even be in the top 10 if we are being honest…" Later in the clip, she mentions how she was always nominated at the BET Awards, but rarely won anything.

Trina During The 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Trina during the 2012 BET Hip Hop. Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BET)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trina discussed one female rapper who fans often list in their top five, Nicki Minaj. She revealed that she hasn't spoken to her in a number of years, but she's happy for the success she's achieved. “I’m proud, like, you’re deserving of this, like, we watched your first tour, it was great… and now it’s like phenomenal, and you’re just looking at the growth — you just got your son,” Trina said. “…I’m just happy for you, even if you over here and I’m over here, but I’m just happy for you. And I feel like everything that’s happening for her, she deserves.”

Trina Defends Her Legacy

Check out the clip of Trina speaking on her legacy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trina on HotNewHipHop.

