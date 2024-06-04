Trina Clarifies Where Things Stand Between Her And Nicki Minaj

She doesn't want fans to think the pair have beef.

It's been the biggest year in recent memory for fans of rap beef. In the past two months Kendrick Lamar, Drake, BIA, Cardi B, J. Cole, Future, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, Quavo, and Chris Brown have all been involved in various rap beefs. But the two who led the way were Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. They traded jabs earlier this year with a line from Megan's "HISS" mentioning Nicki's husband. Minaj clapped back with an entire diss track called "Big Foot" but it was nearly universally rejected by rap fans outside of her Barbz.

Fans thought that there may be some bad blood between Minaj and Trina that could have sparked yet another beef for her. But during a recent interview she clarified that things between her and Nicki were cool. Mostly she focused on her comments about Beyonce being the queen of rap. She clarified that it had nothing to do with Nicki specifically, just that she believes it's Beyonce over everybody. While some fans in the comments are happy there's no beef between the pair, others aren't convinced of Trina's claims. Check out the interview where she gives her newest comments below.

Trina Opens Up On Nicki Minaj Stance

Nicki Minaj is currently on her massive Pink Friday 2 tour. She's currently in Europe, where she ran into some trouble. During a stop in Amsterdam she was arrested and hit with drug charges. Videos of the arrest went viral online as fans criticized the police's treatment of Nicki. She recently announced a second North American leg of the tour for later this year once the European leg wraps up. Tickets for those shows were released last month with fans who missed the first time around scrambling to see Nicki this year.