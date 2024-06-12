Nicki Minaj's Security Clash With Paris Paparazzi

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Rapper/singer Nicki Minaj attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
She's had a few issues already in the newest leg of her tour.

Nicki Minaj has been having a bit of a rough time around her European tour. The most noteworthy incident came last month when she was arrested in Amsterdam. Videos of her arrest made the rounds online which caused fans to speak out on behalf of Minaj against the treatment she received from police there. When she was later freed she took to social media to further explain the ways that she had been victimized. The ordeal caused her to half to cancel a show in Manchester and the second show she had scheduled for Amsterdam, though the former was eventually rescheduled.

This time she's in Paris, where many a celebrity in the past has had run ins with the notoriously aggressive paparazzi. In fact, the reputation of the press there may have something to do with why Nicki Minaj's security reacted to hostile to someone trying to take pictures of he there recently. Video made the rounds online earlier this week of an interaction between a photographer and Minaj's security. They use various tactics like shining flashlights, standing between her and the camera, and even getting physical to put some distance between them. Check out the clip of her security dealing with the paparazzi below.

Nicki Minaj Security Deals With Paparazzi

Nicki Minaj also recently announced a new leg of her Pink Friday 2 tour. After her European leg she will return to North America for another round later this year. In the meantime, she had fans wondering if a divorce was inbound. It was all because of a tweet she made earlier this week. A simple post reading "Yes, Single" left fans wondering. They debated if new music was on the way of if Minaj had become newly single herself.

What do you think of the tactics Nicki Minaj's security used to deal with paparazzi during a recent show in Paris? Do you plan on seeing her in the second North American leg of her tour later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

