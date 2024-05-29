Nicki Minaj Reveals The Poor Treatment She Received In Amsterdam

Minaj spoke on having to cancel her Manchester tour date following the arrest.

Nicki Minaj has had many eventful weeks so far in 2024. The first was when she found herself embroiled in a beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Meg threw out a diss aimed at Nicki's husband on her song "HISS." Minaj responded by manically retweeting her fans posts online constantly for multiple days and eventually dropping her own response track "Big Foot." Since February, she's made weekly news for the stops on her Pink Friday 2 tour which have often featured attention-grabbing surprise guests.

But this week may have been her most eventful in a long time. It started over the weekend when Nicki was arrested in Amsterdam for alleged drug charges. Videos of her interactions with police in the country made the rounds online as her fans took issue with her treatment. Once Minaj was released she was even more critical of the police's behavior on social media. She was released from custody a few hours later and given a fine. She even went as far as to claim that the arrest was racially motivated and cited an incident with Ari Lennox as another example. Check out her newest statement discussing the arrest below.

Nicki Minaj Reflects On Amsterdam Arrest

In her most recent statement addressing her recent arrest, Nicki discussed having to cancel her Manchester stop because of the arrest. She claims she can't remember the last time she felt "that low." Thankfully for Nicki and her fans in Manchester it didn't take long for a rescheduled tour date to emerge. Just two days after she was arrested she had another show booked to make up for the canceled date. She also recently announced a second North American leg of the tour for later this year.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj's newest reflection on her recent arrest in Amsterdam that forced her to cancel one of her tour stops? Do you agree with her that there was a racially motivated element to her arrest? Let us know in the comment section below.

