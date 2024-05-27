Nicki Minaj Officially Announces Rescheduled Manchester Show Following Amsterdam Arrest

Nicki Minaj will officially be returning to Manchester on June 3rd after she had to cancel Saturday's concert in the city. She made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday following her arrest in Amsterdam over the weekend.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X. “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

Nicki Minaj Performs During The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Authorities detained Minaj for allegedly carrying drugs with her as she attempted to travel to Manchester. She recorded the incident on Instagram Live before later calling it a "sabotage" of her tour. “They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show,” she wrote on X. “They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs. This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal.” She eventually confirmed that she wouldn't make it to that night's show but offered to say hello to fans outside of her hotel. Check out her announcement about the new dates below.

Before then, she'll be performing in London, Paris, and more stops. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

