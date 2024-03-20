Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Missed Concert, Promises To Schedule A Make-Up Show

Nicki Minaj has apologized for canceling her concert in New Orleans at the last minute, earlier this week. After facing plenty of backlash for the move, she took to social media to set the record straight and promise she'll be adding a make-up date on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes.”

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs during the opening night of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

“It may have to be in MAY due to the NBA finals, but we won’t complete this tour w/o you,“ she added. “As long as you’ll have me, my team & I will be there.” While fans were furious at the last-minute nature of Minaj's cancelation, her apology seems to have made the situation better. In the replies to her tweet, fans were mostly supportive of the rapper. "Sending you love and good vibes. Please take care of your health queen. we love you so much," one fan posted. Another wrote: "We luv u muva in May? My babies gon be outta school and I Polly can finally make it… god willing." Check out the full apology below.

Nicki Minaj Clears The Air

While she missed the New Orleans show, Minaj appears to still be planning on going ahead with her next date in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

