Nicki Minaj Angers Fans After Last-Minute Concert Cancelation

Nicki Minaj fans are furious after the rapper canceled her concert in New Orleans on Monday night due to illness. While the excuse is fair, many attendees were displeased they only received a few hours notice. The Smoothie King Center's official Instagram page made the announcement around 5:00 PM on the night of the concert.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," the statement reads. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

Fans explained their frustrations in the comments section of the post. "Nobody is mad bc she canceled, it’s the fact they waited 4 hours before the event to tell us officially," one user wrote. Another added: "She ain’t just get sick a few hours ago. This should’ve been announced this morning or yesterday. This is extremely last minute and I’m very frustrated." One fan revealed that traveled from out of town for the event. “I bought a flight can she reimburse me?” they asked. “Cause i could be at home working, not stuck hours and states away from home; unfortunately i knew this was gone happen, as a fan you have to expect her gimmicks as in being super late, messing up her own lyrics, canceling shows etc, it’s nicki it was expected to happen sooner or later.” Check out the announcement below.

Nicki Minaj Postpones New Orleans Show

Nicki has been traveling on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour since the beginning of March and will continue to do so through July. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

