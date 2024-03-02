Nicki Minaj Kicks Off "Pink Friday 2" Tour In Oakland: See The Barbz' Reactions

Nicki Minaj officially kicked off her Pink Friday 2 tour on Friday (March 1) in Oakland, California, and fans couldn't be happier with the results. Moreover, the Barbz took to social media to share not just their hype for the trek, but in the case of those who attended, some high praise. For example, many folks remarked on the extensive and versatile setlist, whereas others lauded the production design, outfit changes, Monica's mid-show slot, and much more. Most importantly, though, die-hards are very happy to see the Trinidadian MC's excited and engaged energy during this first show, and hope it continues for the rest of the journey.

Furthermore, it was mostly a very wholesome affair, but the Barbz let some of their online crusading into the building, too. For example, fans started a "F**k Latto" chant during this Oakland tour-opening show, alluding to Latto and Nicki Minaj's beef in the past. It's disheartening to see this feud bleed into live spaces, especially because it opens the floodgates for more combative scenarios moving forward. But die-hards were happy to chant along, and hopefully these femcees flaunt their artistry more competitively as a result.

Barbz React To The Pink Friday 2 Tour's Opening Night

As the first female rapper to hit a billion streams in 2024, Nicki Minaj has a lot to celebrate, and a lot of material to showcase. From what setlist.fm indicates, this first show was obviously very dominant with Pink Friday 2, but contained plenty of beloved classics and gems across her catalog. Although the 41-year-old has a lot of new endeavors and releases to promote and hone, we're sure that this must be a cathartic moment for Barbz everywhere who've been waiting to see her for so long. With that in mind, you can see it for yourself and check out more fan reactions down below.

More Fan Reactions For Nicki Minaj's Concert

Meanwhile, this unfortunately coincided with a new lawsuit against her and her husband Kenneth Petty for alleged backstage assault. This certainly paints the Pink Friday 2 tour in a different light, yet it's important to note that isolated (and especially alleged) incidents are not reflective of any wider patterns. Still, it's not the first accusation thrown their way, so we'll see what comes of it. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

