Nicki Minaj Fans Chant "F*ck Latto" At Opening Show Of "Pink Friday 2" Tour

The Barbz were out for blood as Nicki Minaj opened her Pink Friday 2 tour in Oakland, with members of the audience heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice, who is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Latto and Spice have been trading blows for the last few weeks. Spice released the diss track "Think You The Sh-t (Fart)" before going after Latto for using her music video footage in a TikTok. Meanwhile, Latto hit back with "Sunday Service" and also referred to Spice as a "little girl" in a clapback post on social media.

Meanwhile, Minaj recently spoke on why she chose to headline Wireless Fest instead of adding another tour stop in London. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj wrote on Instagram. Minaj has been a regular feature at Wireless for over a decade.

Wireless Fest takes place in London's historic Finsbury Park this July. Other headliners include Future, 21 Savage, and Doja Cat. Minaj is currently set to play at the O2 Arena in London on May 28. Barring any surprise additions or rescheduled shows, Wireless Fest will serve as the final tour stop for Minaj. Are you attending the Pink Friday 2 tour? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

