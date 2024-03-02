Barbz Give Monica Her Flowers For "Pink Friday 2" Opening Night

The Barbz have shown out for Monica, who is serving as Nicki Minaj's supporting act on the Pink Friday 2 tour. Minaj's fanbase had nothing but love for the veteran singer, who performed in an unorthodox midshow break, as opposed to being a true "opener" for Minaj. Fans not only praised Monica, but warned fans unfamiliar with her work to be nice or else during the tour's run. It's unclear if Minaj has plans for any surprise guests on the tour.

The Pink Friday 2 tour opened in Oakland to rave reviews from fans. The tour will throughout the next few months, ending with Minaj headlining Wireless Fest in London. "Instead of doing another arena show in London after we sold out in the first week, I opted to do Wireless Festival. This year's show will be a billion times more special, creative, beautiful, cohesive, ugh! I'm so excited. I'd like to tell you guys thank you in advance. Last year was so meaningful but won't compare. Just wait & see," Minaj said of the tour-ending festival set.

Read More: Anne Hathaway Seen Getting Low To Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" And The Barbz Are Loving It

Nicki Minaj Fans Chant "F*ck Latto" At Opening Show Of Pink Friday 2 Tour

Meanwhile, The Barbz were out for blood at the tour's opening show, with members of the audience heard chanting "F-ck Latto" at several points. The animosity towards Latto likely stems from her beef with Ice Spice, who is considered a Minaj "ally" after several collabs between the two. Furthermore, Latto is considered a Cardi B "ally" after the pair collaborated on "Put It On Da Floor Again" last year.

Latto and Spice have been trading blows for the last few weeks. Spice released the diss track "Think You The Sh-t (Fart)" before going after Latto for using her music video footage in a TikTok. Meanwhile, Latto hit back with "Sunday Service" and also referred to Spice as a "little girl" in a clapback post on social media.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Chris Brown, Fans Want To See Him On Pink Friday 2 Tour

[via]